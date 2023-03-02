Pakistan captain Babar Azam opens up on doing well during 50-over World Cup in India

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has expressed his desire to do well in the upcoming 50-over World Cup in India. During an exclusive chat with Geo News on Thursday, the ranked-number one ODI batter said the team is focussed on doing well in the multi-team tournament scheduled for October-November window later this year.

“We are focused on the World Cup in India and will try to put up a good show during the tournament,” Babar Azam said while speaking with Geo News.

These comments have come on the back of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s recent remarks on boycotting the 50-over World Cup after the BCCI refused to travel to Pakistan for the scheduled 2023 Asia Cup owing to political and security reasons. After BCCI secretary Jay Shah informed PCB chief Najam Sethi about India’s stance of not coming over to Pakistan for the Asia Cup during the previous Asian Cricket Council meeting, Sethi in revert went public saying if India refuses to travel despite being given security assurances, PCB would also opt pulling out of the mega event in first of its kind move in world cricket.

However, the final decision on the change in the Asia Cup venue will be made during the next meeting (ACC) meet this month.

Babar-Rizwan show

Batting alongside Mohammad Rizwan at the top of the order mainly in T20Is, Babar knows a thing or two about doing well as a pair with him. Commenting on the prospect of repeating past heroics on the bigger stage like a World Cup, the recently-crowned ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2022 said,

“I will try to score runs alongside Mohammad Rizwan since we have a good combination at the top. But having said that it is not possible to score in every innings, which is why it is important not to depend on only two players in the team.”

“However, we also have other players in the team who are eager to play a match-winning role for the team on the field,” Babar added.