IPL: Unfit Ben Stokes will be well looked after at CSK, feels Brendon McCullum

England Test captain Ben Stokes isn’t jeopardising his chances of appearing in the homes Ashes fully fit by competing in this year’s IPL, feels his Test coach Brendon McCullum. Having hinted earlier that he might skip the latter stage of the IPL just to return home fit for the extended summer, Stokes has found himself in a dilemma of fulfilling his $1.9m IPL commitment.

McCullum feels Stokes, who is currently enduring a knee injury, needs to be managed well. Talking about the fear of having an injured Stokes at his disposal following the IPL 2023, McCullum said he isn’t worried about Stokes being at CSK because he knows over there they take good care of a player and manage his workload well.

Understanding the gravity of playing for Chennai in the IPL, Stokes is firm in his head of not showing his back to them; however, he also realises the importance of staying fit for the upcoming home Ashes. Caught in the middle of all of this after not being able to put up a 100% performance in the Wellington Test against New Zealand due to discomfort in his knee, Stokes is expected to be available for the IPL 2023 opener against Gujarat Titans on March 31st.

Speaking on this matter, Brendon said Stokes being someone who looks at a bigger picture, would be careful with his fitness given the rigorous IPL schedule, and that Brendon backs CSK management to take good care of the 31-year-old this season.

"I don't think he's jeopardising it," McCullum said. "The Chennai set-up is excellent in looking after their players and they've a very good medical team and he will be well looked after. The skipper has a strong mind and he knows how to get right for the big moments. His life is that, right? So I don't have any concerns. In fact I look forward to watching him play in it and see, without captaincy as well, the opportunity to play cricket without worrying about everybody else, knowing when he comes back into the fold and leads us into the Ashes campaign he'll have the bit between his teeth and I think we'll be alright.”

"He sees the big picture in everything, so I've no concerns that the skipper will be totally looked after. And I also believe that the Ashes is the script that the skipper is waiting to write, so he'll be sweet," McCullum added.

Brendon further said he would be talking to Stephen Fleming, CSK’s head coach, about managing Stokes’ playing time in IPL; and having played in Chennai Super Kings himself, Brendon remains confident of the franchise’s leadership group in understanding Ben’s situation.