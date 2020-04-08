Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal opens up about his spot-fixing allegations

Pakistan's controversial batsman Umar Akmal has finally opened up about his spot-fixing allegations. Akmal was suspended by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over the allegations on spot-fixing. This suspension came just days before the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In a report, Umar Akmal has "denied" all the charges when questioned by the Anti-corruption Unit (ACU) officials. "The PCB has charged Umar Akmal with two breaches of the anti-corruption code which relates to not reporting a fixing offer," said a PCB press release.

The two breaches were from the Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents. Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads as: "Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code."

Umar had 14 days to respond to the charges in writing.

Umar has a history of disciplinary problems, having been arrested and detained for a day after a brawl with a traffic warden in 2014.

He was also banned for three months after a spat with then Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur in 2017.

Last month he escaped punishment after making rude remarks to a fitness trainer in Lahore