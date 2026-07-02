/Pakistan and Saudi Arabia sign agreement to build cricket stadium in Jeddah

The Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Riyadh to build a new international-standard cricket stadium in Jeddah. The agreement was signed on Wednesday in the presence of SACF Chairman Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Mohammad and Pakistan’s Interior Minister and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

The MoU aims to improve cricket facilities in Saudi Arabia by developing a modern stadium that meets global standards. It also includes cooperation in sharing technical knowledge, planning sports facilities and using best practices to manage cricket venues.

These efforts will help Saudi Arabia prepare to host international cricket events and support the growth of the sport as part of Saudi Vision 2030.

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Prince Abdulaziz announced the agreement on X, saying it was signed under the guidance of the leaders of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. He said he met with Mohsin Naqvi during the visit, where both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation and signed another MoU related to security.

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Prince Abdulaziz further added that the agreement shows the strong partnership and long-standing relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

"Under the directives of the leadership, I met today with my brother, His Excellency the Minister of Interior and Minister for Narcotics Control of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mr Mohsin Raza Naqvi, where we affirmed our shared commitment to strengthening security cooperation between our two countries and signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the security field," he wrote.

Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Riyadh earlier this week for an official visit and was welcomed at King Khalid International Airport by Prince Abdulaziz.