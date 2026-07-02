/FIFA WC 2026, Portugal vs Croatia R32: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

Portugal and Croatia will play in Toronto with a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 on the line. The match will also make history, as Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric become the first outfield players aged over 40 to play against each other in a World Cup game. Before the match, Portugal midfielder Vitinha praised Modric, calling him a role model for footballers around the world. He said it would be a special experience to face the Croatian captain but hoped Modric would leave the game disappointed because Portugal would win.

“It’s a pleasure to play against him and hopefully tomorrow he’ll be a little bit sadder than me," Vitinha said. “We have to stop a team tomorrow and hopefully that will be the team of Luka Modric."

The match comes after an exciting day of World Cup action on Thursday(IST). England avoided a surprise exit thanks to two late goals from captain Harry Kane, who helped his team beat DR Congo 2-1 in Atlanta. England have now reached the Round of 16, where they will face Mexico at the Estadio Azteca on Sunday.

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Belgium also pulled off a stunning comeback. Trailing Senegal 2-0 with just four minutes left in normal time, Belgium scored three late goals to win 3-2.

The United States also booked their place in the knockout stage after a 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in Santa Clara, California. They will face Belgium in the Round of 16.

As the crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between Portugal and Croatia approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

Portugal vs Croatia, FIFA 2026: Key details

Date and kick-off time: Friday (Jul 3), 4:30 AM (IST)

Friday (Jul 3), 4:30 AM (IST) Venue: Toronto Stadium

Toronto Stadium Referee: TBC

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Which TV channel will broadcast Portugal vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 match live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 R32 match between Portugal and Croatia will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How to watch Portugal vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?