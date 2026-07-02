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FIFA 2026 | 'As the days pass, I believe even more in this team': Spain coach ahead of R32 clash vs Austria

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 16:04 IST | Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 16:04 IST
FIFA 2026 | 'As the days pass, I believe even more in this team': Spain coach ahead of R32 clash vs Austria

A general view during the Spain Training Session Photograph: (AFP)

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Ahead of Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 R32 clash against Austria, head coach Luis de la Fuente said his belief in the team has grown with each passing day, while stressing that the high level of competition means any side can be beaten on a given day.

Ahead of Spain’s FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match against Austria, head coach Luis de la Fuente said that his confidence in the team has grown with each passing day, adding that the tournament has been highly competitive and that any team can be beaten on a given day. After opening their campaign with a goalless draw against World Cup debutants Cabo Verde, Spain bounced back with victories over Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. Those wins helped them qualify for the knockout stage while keeping a clean sheet throughout the group stage.

Speaking as quoted by ESPN, de la Fuente said, "As the days pass, I believe even more in this team. I have always believed in this team. For me, they are the best in the world. As the tournament evolves, there's equality with the results we're seeing.


"I am still just as demanding, still just as realistic, but also more optimistic every day," he added.

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He was also quoted as saying by the Spain national side's official X handle that he sees a team that is "very confident, focused".


"I see the team very confident, focused, and I think we are arriving at a very good moment to compete. The footballing level of this World Cup is very high. In a single match, anyone can beat you." he said.

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Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

De la Fuente later also praised Austria for their progress over the years, highlighting their qualification for the World Cup after a 28-year gap.

"We know Austria, and we know that they have made a leap in quality in recent years," he signed off.

With inputs from agencies

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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