/FIFA 2026: Senegal become first African team to score 10 goals in a single World Cup edition

Belgium completed one of the biggest comebacks of the FIFA World Cup 2026, fighting back from two goals down to beat Senegal 3-2 after extra time in an exciting Round of 32 match. Youri Tielemans scored the winning goal from a penalty in the 125th minute, sending Belgium into the Round of 16. At Lumen Field in Seattle, Senegal made a strong start, as Habib Diarra gave the Lions of Teranga the lead in the 25th minute and Ismaila Sarr doubled the advantage in the 51st minute.

Diarra’s goal helped Senegal set a new record for the most goals scored by an African team in a single FIFA World Cup edition. Sarr’s goal then made Senegal the first African nation to score 10 goals in one World Cup tournament.

Senegal began their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a goal in their Group I match against France. They then scored twice in a 3-2 loss to Norway at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Jun 22 before beating Iraq 5-0 in their final group-stage match at BMO Field in Toronto.

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Sarr has been Senegal’s top scorer at this year’s tournament with four goals. Habib Diarra and Pape Gueye have scored two goals each, while Ibrahim Mbaye and Iliman Ndiaye have added one goal each.

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