/FIFA 2026 | Harry Kane blows away DR Congo in span of about 10 minutes and creates history in thrilling win for England

England were on the verge of exiting the FIFA 2026 against DR Congo in Round of 32 match on Tuesday (Jul 1) at the Atlanta Stadium when Harry Kane decide otherwise. The English skipper fired in two goals in space of about 11 minutes to not only bring England back from dead but put them into the Round of 16 as well. Kane, who had won Golden Boot for his six goals in FIFA 2018, has already reached to five in the ongoing tournament, and if his form continues, the Three Lions striker is expected to increase his tally in upcoming games.

Kane overtakes Pele for most goals in World Cup history

Brazil legend Pele, who is the only person to win three FIFA World Cup trophies in 1958, 1962, and 1970, had 12 goals to his name in the tournament history. Before the match against DR Congo, Kane had 11 goals to his name across two editions. He equalled Pele in the 75th minute and then surpassed him in the 86th minute. He also went past England great Gary Lineker for most goals by an Englishman in the FIFA World Cup history. With 84 international goals to his name in 117 appearances, he's already England highest goal scorer in the internationals.

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What did Kane say after the win?

England were looking at the dark end of the result when DR Congo scored the goal in the 7th minute and kept Kane's men at bay for nearly 70 minutes after that. The skipper, however, stepped up in style and turned the tables in span of just 10 minutes.

Speaking after the match, Kane said: "I told the boys to enjoy [the win]. Sometimes, as an England player, when you go through tough games like this, and games you're expected to win, you don't always celebrate how you should."

"I want the boys to enjoy it, enjoy it with the fans like we did, and then we go again in four days," he added.

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