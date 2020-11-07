Pak vs Zim, 1st T20 live streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe?

Zimbabwe are set to lock horns with Pakistan in the three-match T20I series starting today (November 7). Pakistan have the home-team advantage and will be hoping to continue their dominance in this series.

Also read: 'They start off as favourites': Wasim Akram picks a winner in India-Australia Test series

Both teams played a three-match ODI series, where Pakistan had won 2-1. Super Over had to decide the final ODI (third) between the two teams, where Zimbabwe had to chase 3 runs and won the match.

For the T20 series, Pakistan has dropped Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail and Abid Ali. Mohammad Hafeez, who He scored 86* off just 52 balls in the previous outing against England, has been selected.

Zimbabwe will go on with the same combination as they did in ODI.

When and what time will Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I begin?

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I will begin at 4:00 PM IST on November 7. The toss will take place at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I take place?

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Which channel will telecast Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I on TV?

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I will not have a live telecast in India. The match will be available only on PTV Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I?

The match can be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Pakistan Cricket.