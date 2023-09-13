PAK vs SL do-or-die Asia Cup match: Head-to-head record of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, pitch report, weather update

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan and Sri Lanka will lock horns on Thursday (Sep 14) in a highly anticipated match of the Asia Cup tournament. The winning team of this match will book a seat in the finals of the ongoing tournament, slated to be played on September 17.

India already booked a final berth in the 2023 Asia Cup tournament after defeating co-hosts Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the Super Four stage. Bangladesh is no longer in the race for the final having lost to Sri Lanka by 21 runs and Pakistan by seven wickets. This left only Pakistan and Sri Lanka squabbling for a final spot.

In the last match, Pakistan faced a humiliating defeat by India in the third match of the Super Four stage. First, the rain spoiled the match for Babar Azam’s team, and then KL Rahul and Virat Kohli’s centuries made it difficult for Men in Green to chase the huge run of 356. Pakistan lost to India by 228 runs. In the upcoming match, Pakistan will look to redeem itself and book the final spot in the tournament.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, also lost the last match by 41 runs against India. Sri Lanka was seen struggling to maintain momentum as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. India’s Kuldeep Yadav impressed with figures of 4 for 43. On the Sri Lankan side, Wellalage was the star performer, not only with the ball but also with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 42 runs, showcasing a brilliant all-round performance.

Also Read | Asia Cup 2023: Ravindra Jadeja leapfrogs Irfan Pathan in THIS tally in narrow win vs Sri Lanka

Ahead of tomorrow’s match, let’s take a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODI matches:

PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 155 matches in ODI. Out of these 155 games, Pakistan has won 92 whereas Sri Lanka has come out victorious on 58 occasions. 4 matches ended without a result. 1 match ended with a tie.

Total matches played – 155

Won by Pakistan- 92

Won by Sri Lanka- 58

PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Pitch report

R Premdasa Stadium offers a pitch that is quite favourable to batters. Spinners in particular can do well on this track due to the turn and bounce on offer. Batters can exploit the batting nature of the pitch and score heavily. Teams winning the toss might choose to chase, with the average first innings total being 214.

PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Weather update

There is a slight chance of rain one the match day.

PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka probable playing XI

Pakistan (PAK): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(C), Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Sri Lanka (SL): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha/Matheesha Pathirana

PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match details

Match: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Match 11, Asia Cup 2023

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Date & Time: Thursday, September 14, 3:00 pm IST

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE