Asia Cup 2023: Ravindra Jadeja leapfrogs Irfan Pathan in THIS tally in narrow win vs Sri Lanka

Team India have been in top form in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 having sealed a place in the final of the tournament on Tuesday, September 12. The 41-run win against co-hosts Sri Lanka saw the Men in Blue book their place in the final with top-quality spin highlighting the day. Ravindra Jadeja was also seen in fine touch as he scalped two wickets while India defended a lowly total of 213 runs. In doing so, he now holds a unique feat for Team India as they look forward to the final on Sunday.

Consecutive wins in Colombo for #TeamIndia 🙌



Kuldeep Yadav wraps things up in style as India complete a 41-run victory over Sri Lanka 👏👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/P0ylBAiETu#AsiaCup2023 | #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/HUVtGvRpnG — BCCI (@BCCI) September 12, 2023 ×

Jadeja adds another feather in the hat

Having scalped two wickets in the Super Four clash he now is India’s leading wicket-taker in the Asia Cup (ODIs only) with 24. He leapfrogged Irfan Pathan’s tally of 22 wickets having dismissed Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka on the first ball of the 26th over. He would later dismiss firmly settled Dhananjaya de Silva (41) on the third ball of the 38th over leading to Sri Lanka’s downfall. The latter wicket also opened the gates for India to register yet another win in the Asia Cup.

Jadeja though could face tough competition for the top spot in the Asia Cup from compatriot Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm spinner has 19 wickets and is five behind Jadeja sitting third in the standings.

Most Wickets for India in Asia Cup (ODIs)

Ravindra Jadeja* – 24 Wickets

Irfan Pathan – 22 Wickets

Kuldeep Yadav* – 19 Wickets

Sachin Tendulkar – 17 Wickets

Kapil Dev – 15 Wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin – 14 Wickets

Overall Jadeja is six wickets behind record holder Muttiah Muralitharan who resides with 30 wickets followed by Lasith Malinga on 29. Ajantha Mendis and Saeed Ajmal complete the rest of the top five for most wickets in Asia Cup ODIs.

What happened in the contest vs Sri Lanka?

Rohit Sharma’s Team India has reached the final of the Asia Cup 2023 after a spin-dominated day in Colombo. Spinners from both sides were in top form as they scalped 16 wickets in total with India’s entire batting unit falling prey to the exploits of Dunith Wellalage (5 wickets) and Charith Asalanka (4 wickets) while Kuldeep was once again on song with four wickets for Team India.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE