PAK vs NZ ODI series live streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI series live?

PAK vs NZ ODI series live streaming: Pakistan and New Zealand will square off in a five-match ODI series beginning on Thursday, April 27, following the five-match T20 series, which concludes on Monday, April 24. Players from both teams will be able to hone their abilities during the series ahead of the preparation for the eagerly anticipated ICC ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in India later this year. All five ODIs will be played at 3:30 PM IST or 3:00 PM PKT. Here is how you can watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI series live.

PAK vs NZ ODI series live-streaming details

In India, the PAK vs NZ ODI series will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. The series will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.