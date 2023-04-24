PAK vs NZ ODI series live streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI series live?
Story highlights
PAK vs NZ ODI series live streaming: Pakistan and New Zealand will play the 5-match ODI series starting Thursday, April 27. Here is how you can catch the active live
PAK vs NZ ODI series live streaming: Pakistan and New Zealand will square off in a five-match ODI series beginning on Thursday, April 27, following the five-match T20 series, which concludes on Monday, April 24. Players from both teams will be able to hone their abilities during the series ahead of the preparation for the eagerly anticipated ICC ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in India later this year. All five ODIs will be played at 3:30 PM IST or 3:00 PM PKT. Here is how you can watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI series live.
PAK vs NZ ODI series live-streaming details
In India, the PAK vs NZ ODI series will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. The series will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.
In the UK, Sky Sports Cricket will broadcast PAK vs NZ ODI series live. The series will be streamed live by Sky Go platform.
In Pakistan, PTV Sports will broadcast the PAK vs NZ ODI series live on TV. The series will be streamed live on the Ary Zap app, Vidly.tv, Tamasha and tapmad.
PAK vs NZ ODI series full squad
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir.
New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Chad Bowes, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Henry Shipley, Blair Tickner, Tom Blundell (wk), Benjamin Lister, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Will Young.
PAK vs NZ ODI head-to-head
110 ODI matches between Pakistan and New Zealand have been played so far. While the Kiwis could only win in 50 of them, Pakistan has won a total of 56 matches. Three games finished in a draw, while one game ended in a tie.
PAK vs NZ ODI series full schedule
1st ODI: 27 Apr, Thursday – Rawalpindi, Time: 3:30 PM IST
2nd ODI: 29 Apr, Saturday – Rawalpindi, Time: 3:30 PM IST
3rd ODI: 3 May, Wednesday –Karachi, Time: 3:30 PM IST
4th ODI: 5 May, Friday –Karachi, Time: 3:30 PM IST
5th ODI: 7 May, Sunday –Karachi, Time: 3:30 PM IST