PAK vs NZ 4th T20 playing XI: Who will win 4th T20 match between Pakistan and New Zealand?

PAK vs NZ 4th T20 playing XI: The fourth Twenty20 match of the five-match series will take place between Pakistan and New Zealand on Thursday, April 20. The game will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Pakistan won the first two matches by batting first, but when they were forced to chase in the third T20 encounter, their batting order crumbled. Although the New Zealand bowlers are doing an excellent job, the team's inexperienced batting lineup has been a constant pain in the neck. Tom Latham, the captain, quickly took the lead and scored an excellent fifty in the third game. The major bowlers for the Kiwis will be Rachin Ravindra, Jimmy Neesham, and also Matt Henry, who has been in terrific form.

PAK vs NZ 4th T20 Playing XI (Predicted)

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c & wk), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ben Lister

PAK vs NZ 4th T20 match live-streaming details

In India, the PAK vs NZ 4th T20 match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. The match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

In the UK, Sky Sports Cricket will broadcast the PAK vs NZ 4th T20 match live. The match will be streamed live by Sky Go platform.

In Pakistan, PTV Sports will broadcast the PAK vs NZ 4th T20 match live on TV. The match will be streamed live on the Ary Zap app, Vidly.tv, Tamasha and tapmad.

Prediction: Who will win PAK vs NZ 4th T20 match?

In recent years, Pakistan has trounced New Zealand in the shorter format, winning six of the past eight matches. They have a considerably stronger batting and bowling attack than New Zealand, who are playing without their regular players, for this series. So, Pakistan will be the clear favourite side in the upcoming match.

When will PAK vs NZ 4th T20 match be played?

PAK vs NZ 4th T20 match will be played on Thursday, April 20 at 9:30 PM IST.

Where will PAK vs NZ 4th T20 match be played?

PAK vs NZ 4th T20 match will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

