PAK vs NZ 2023: Free entry for fans for the 2nd Test in Karachi - PCB

In a step to encourage fans to come and watch Test cricket live inside the stadium, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced free entry for all the fans for the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi, starting January 2nd. During the drawn first Test at the same venue, the PCB failed to attract crowd as most of the stands remained empty throughout the game.

Now for the second Test, the board has given fans the leverage to come and sit wherever they want – be it in the premium or even first-class stands. While the cricket lovers can only enter inside the stadium if they bring their original CNIC or B-form.

Addressing the same, PCB said in a statement, "The spectators are only required to bring either their original CNIC or B-form to enter the stadium and they will be able to watch the action free of cost from any of the premium (Imran Khan, Quaid, Wasim Akram and Zaheer Abbas), first class (Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hassan and Majid Khan) and general enclosures (Muhammad Brothers and Intikhab Alam)."

Besides it was also mentioned that no eatables or drinks will be allowed to carry.

"No eatables, drinks, glass/plastic bottles, any flag except Pakistani flag and New Zealand flags are allowed in the stadium," statement added.

As per the Dawn, the board has also approached schools and other educational institutions asking them to send children and youngsters to watch the second Test live at the National Stadium.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has struggled to put up applaudable performances in Tests at home this year. After losing to Australia early this year, Pakistan was whitewashed by the touring England team (3-0). Against the Kiwis in the first Test, Babar Azam-led side struggled to dominate once again as they narrowly escaped yet another loss on the home soil.