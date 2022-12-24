PAK vs NZ 2022: Amid weather concerns venue for second Test shifted from Multan to Karachi

Amid weather concerns, the venue for the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand, scheduled to begin on January 2nd, has now moved from Multan to Karachi. The national stadium in Karachi is also slated to host the first Test, starting on Monday, December 26th.

During the months of December and January, weather conditions in Pakistan's Punjab - mainly in Lahore and Multan aren't sports friendly because of severe smog and fog. Since there are news of flight operations getting disrupted in Multan already due to the same reasons, PCB noted this and after taking New Zealand cricket board in loop, decided to change the venue for the second Test of the series.

This means all five scheduled matches of this series including two Tests (part of the WTC cycle) and three ODIs (part of World Cup Super League) will now take place in Karachi.

Meanwhile, in a first-time home Test series loss to England saw Pakistan getting ruled out from the race to reach the finals in the current cycle of the World Test Championship. This has also happened for the first time that Pakistan lost all four Tests at home, one against Australia and three against England in the single calendar year. Now against New Zealand, with the new selection panel at helm, Pakistan will aim to revive their cricket and beat the Kiwis across both formats.

Here's the revised itinerary of Pakistan vs New Zealand series -

December 26 to 30: 1st Test

January 2 to 6: 2nd Test

January 9: 1st ODI

January 11: 2nd ODI

January 13: 3rd ODI