PAK vs NZ 1st T20: New Zealand Tour of Pakistan 2023, check predicted playing XIs & full squads

PAK vs NZ T20 series 2023: The New Zealand cricket team’s tour of Pakistan will kick off on 14 April and end in early May. In this tour, the two teams will compete with each other in five One Day International (ODI) matches and five T20 International (T20I) matches. The tour is making up for the series that was postponed in September 2021. All the T20 matches will be held across different venues in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi in Pakistan.