PAK vs NZ 1st T20: New Zealand Tour of Pakistan 2023, check predicted playing XIs & full squads
PAK vs NZ, 1st T20 2023: The five-match Test series between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin on Friday, April 14 in Pakistan. Here is the probable playing XI of both teams.
PAK vs NZ T20 series 2023: The New Zealand cricket team’s tour of Pakistan will kick off on 14 April and end in early May. In this tour, the two teams will compete with each other in five One Day International (ODI) matches and five T20 International (T20I) matches. The tour is making up for the series that was postponed in September 2021. All the T20 matches will be held across different venues in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi in Pakistan.
Pakistan are currently ranked number 3 in the ICC Men's T20I Rankings. New Zealand on the other hand occupies the 5th spot. The wicketkeeper batter, Tom Latham, will lead the side in the absence of Tim Southee. The Kiwi side will miss some of their star cricketers as they are participating in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Black Caps won the recently concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka by 2-1.
PAK vs NZ T20 series 2023: Fixture & Schedule
PAK vs NZ 1st T20: April 14, 2023 - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
PAK vs NZ 2nd T20: April 15, 2023 - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
PAK vs NZ 3rd T20: April 17, 2023 - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
PAK vs NZ 4th T20: April 20, 2023 - Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
PAK vs NZ 5th T20: April 24, 2023 - Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
PAK v NZ T20 series 2023: Full squads
Pakistan:
All-rounders: Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz
Batsmen: Babar Azam (Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood
Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Ishanullah, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, ZamanKhan
Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Harris, Mohammad Rizwan
New Zealand:
All-rounders: Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Cole McConchie
Batsmen: Chad Bowes
Bowlers: Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner
Wicket-keepers: Tom Latham (Captain), Dane Cleaver
PAK vs NZ 1st T20: Predicted Playing XIs
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Imad Wasim, Ihsanullah, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
New Zealand: Chad Bowes, Tim Seifert, Tom Latham (c/wk), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Ben Lister