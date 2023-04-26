PAK vs NZ 1st ODI live-streaming: When & where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI match live on mobile?

PAK vs NZ 1st ODI live-streaming: On Thursday, April 27, Pakistan and New Zealand will play the opening ODI match of the five-match series. The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is the venue of the match. The series gives both teams an opportunity to evaluate each other's strengths and shortcomings ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup slated to be held in India in October-November. Under the leadership of interim captain Tom Latham, New Zealand adapted well to the situation, winning the third and fifth T20 games after falling behind 2-0. Now, they will look forward to thrashing the hosts in the ODI series as they are amongst the favourites to lift the world cup trophy.

PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match live-streaming details

In India, PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. The match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.