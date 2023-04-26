PAK vs NZ 1st ODI live-streaming: When & where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI match live on mobile?
PAK vs NZ 1st ODI live-streaming: The five-match ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand starts Thursday, April 27. Here is where you can catch the action live.
PAK vs NZ 1st ODI live-streaming: On Thursday, April 27, Pakistan and New Zealand will play the opening ODI match of the five-match series. The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is the venue of the match. The series gives both teams an opportunity to evaluate each other's strengths and shortcomings ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup slated to be held in India in October-November. Under the leadership of interim captain Tom Latham, New Zealand adapted well to the situation, winning the third and fifth T20 games after falling behind 2-0. Now, they will look forward to thrashing the hosts in the ODI series as they are amongst the favourites to lift the world cup trophy.
PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match live-streaming details
In India, PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. The match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.
In the UK, Sky Sports Cricket will broadcast PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match live. The match will be streamed live by Sky Go platform.
In Pakistan, PTV Sports will broadcast the PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match live on TV. The match will be streamed live on the Ary Zap app, Vidly.tv, Tamasha and tapmad.
PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match details
Pakistan vs New Zealand's 1st ODI match will be played on Thursday, April 27. The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 4:00 PM IST. In India, the match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.
PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match playing XI (Predicted)
Pakistan: Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan (vc) Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi
New Zealand: Chad Bowes, Will Young, Tom Latham (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Jimmy Neesham, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne
