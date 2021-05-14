'Overcame every hurdle': Ravi Shastri lauds Team India's dominance in Tests

Team India have dominated the Test rankings for the past five years. Virat and Co. under head coach Ravi Shastri are ranked number one for five straight years.

India ended on the top of the World Test Championship points table despite a change in rule by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2020 that dampened Virat and Co.'s hopes to qualify for the finals. However, Team India fought back and defeated Australia in an away series and dominated England at home to book the final berth and will now face New Zealand for the inaugural title clash.

Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter and said that his side overcame all the hurdles to become the number one team in Test cricket. He said: "This team has shown steely resolve & unwavering focus to be crowned No. 1. It is something the boys have earned fair & square. Rules changed midway but #TeamIndia overcame every hurdle along the way. My boys played tough cricket in tough times. Super proud of this bindass bunch."

Ahead of the much-awaited England tour, where Team India will not only play the final of the ICC World Test Championship but also a five-match Test series against England, the Indian players have been asked to enter the bio-secure bubble on May 19 in Mumbai.

The Indian players, part of the three-and-a-half-month-long tour to the UK, have been asked to regroup in Mumbai on May 19 and enter a 10-day quarantine period.

India Squad for WTC final vs New Zealand, and five-match Test Series vs England

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla