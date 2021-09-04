'Our performance dipped': Umesh Yadav addresses 'mistakes' done on Day 2 of 4th Test against England

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav admitted that some "mistakes" were made as England managed to take a first-innings lead of 99 runs in the fourth Test at the Oval on Thursday (September 3).

After India scored 191 in their first innings, the Virat Kohli-led team appeared to be in control as England were reeling at 62/5 with a trail of 129 runs at one point in time in the first innings.

However, Ollie Pope, who top-scored for the home side with a diligent 81 runs rose to the occasion and gave a lead as England posted 290 in their reply. Chris Woakes also chipped in as he scored 50 runs, Jonny Bairstow (37) and Moeen Ali (35) also made crucial contributions in a pressure situation.

In a virtual press conference after the match, Umesh talked about the match so far, especially about India's performance. He spoke in Hindi which can be loosely translated as: "The way we started our bowling – we took two wickets within the first 40 minutes. After that, I thought our performance dipped as we leaked around 40 runs in seven or eight overs."

Indian seamers were dominating as they had been bowling with a lot of discipline but suddenly took their foot off the pedal and boundaries started flowing.

Pope hit Shardul Thakur for three boundaries in the same over and his aggression appeared to rub off on Bairstow who meted out similar treatment to Mohammed Siraj in the next over.

Umesh further added, "As a result, the batsman also returned to the flow and found a rhythm. With the ball not seaming or spinning, the batsmen will look to assert their authority. We also made mistakes as we failed to keep things tight after those two wickets, conceding too many runs in the middle phase. Otherwise, India came back strongly by understanding how to bowl."

The pacer is confident that batsmen will bounce back as India were 43 for no loss in their second innings at stumps, still 56 behind, after openers KL Rahul, batting on 22, and Rohit Sharma saw off the final 16 overs without being separated.

"Definitely. The first-day pitch had moisture, bounce. But as the match goes on, it all changes. I think when they batted and we bowled, the track changed. But we think the way our batsmen are playing, they will do well and make a big score on this pitch," Umesh added.

Siraj dismissed Bairstow lbw for 37 and Moeen made 35 before throwing away his wicket.

Pope departed after dragging a Thakur delivery onto his stumps with England on the 250 mark and Woakes continued the good work in the company of the tailenders.

The five-Test series is level at 1-1.