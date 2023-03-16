OTD2012 - When Sachin Tendulkar hit his 100th international hundred against Bangladesh in Dhaka

On March 16th, 2012, 11 years ago in Dhaka, Bangladesh, history was scripted as master blaster Sachin Tendulkar completed his 100th international hundred – a feat that didn’t look like getting matched or even broken sooner. Having come close on a few occasions before that inning – with one coming during the Oval Test against England in 2011, where he got out on 91 to Tim Bresnan, Sachin could finally reach that landmark in 2012, the same year that he retired from One Day Cricket.

Regarded as the greatest batter of his era and one of the best the game has ever seen, Sachin found his mojo against the spirited Bangladesh team on a bright sunny afternoon in Dhaka. Sachin was accompanied by Gautam Gambhir at the top, who departed early on 11. Batting alongside his prodigy then, Virat Kohli, Sachin drove past fielders while looking confident marching towards this feat.

Looking cautious in his approach, Sachin played sensibly throughout his innings, not hurrying into entering the record books. As he was nearing his 51st ODI hundred – his 100th overall in international cricket, everyone watching was all on their feet.

The moment came on his 132nd ball when he flicked Shakib Al Hasan off his pads towards the square leg area to complete his century – much to everyone’s delight inside and outside the stadium. With 12 fours and a six to his name, Sachin scored 114 off 147 balls in the first innings, helping India reach 289 for five in 20 overs. The score didn’t turn out to be enough as Bangladesh upset India with a five-wicket win in the end.