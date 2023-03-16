IPL 2023: DC's Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly reveals by when Rishabh Pant's replacement be announced

Ahead of the IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals’ Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly has provided an update on when the management will announce Rishabh Pant’s replacement. Revealing that he is yet to speak with Pant, who is recovering from injuries he suffered in a horrific accident late last year, Ganguly wished a speedy recovery to the India keeper.

During the wee hours on December 30th, Rishabh Pant’s car ramped into the roadside dividers on the Dehradun-Delhi highway and crashed. While Pant endured several injuries, the onlookers saved him by pulling him out of the car before it caught fire.

He was first rushed to the local hospital before getting shifted to the Max hospital in Dehradun, after which he got airlifted to Mumbai for further treatment on his knees. Upon getting operated, Pant was advised rest for close to three to six months that ruled him out of any competitive cricket for at least this year.

Speaking to India Today, Sourav revealed the team management will take a call on Pant’s replacement after the camp.

"I have not spoken to him. I wish him a quick recovery. He is a young boy. He is just 23. He has got enough time to come back. This (who would be his replacement) is not yet decided. We will decide after the camp," Ganguly said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals is understood to have appointed veteran David Warner as the interim captain for this season. An IPL winner with SunRisers Hyderabad, Warner has led the Delhi side in the past during his first stint between 2009 and 2013 and was their leading run-scorer in the previous season, having scored 432 runs hitting at a strike rate of above 150.

Though the left-handed batter got injured during the Delhi Test match against India and returned home, he has now comeback and will be in action during the three-match ODIs, which start on Friday in Mumbai.