'Opportunity for Dravid to create future champions of Indian cricket': Salman Butt

Shikhar Dhawan and Co. will take on Sri Lanka in a 3-match ODI series that will kick off on July 13th. This tour will be significant in many aspects. Several newbies will get to showcase their talent on the international level, and Rahul Dravid will be the one guiding them.

Dravid has been lauded for his efforts as NCA chief in building India's bench strength and training young minds. Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt also feels that Team India's youngsters are lucky to be training under Dravid's guidance.

Salman Butt, in his latest YouTube video, lauded the Indian cricket board for choosing the former India captain to coach the Indian unit for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour.

“India are hiring specialists to train their players. Not only specialists in cricket skills, but also ones who are organizational specialists, who can guide teams in the right direction. Rahul Dravid has been the captain as well. And it wasn’t if he was the makeshift captain and or a failed leader, who was sacked. In fact, he was a successful skipper,” said Butt.

“The organizational skills of the (Indian) players can be judged from the fact that, even with five-six big names, a team managed to work towards a goal in a united manner. Dhoni had captained Dravid, Ganguly, Tendulkar and Laxman which wasn’t an easy job. I had seen during my playing days, the captain respected the seniors, who gave it back by supporting their leader.

“Dravid obviously has organizational skills. Add to it, his technical expertise. Dravid has proved himself in the toughest conditions. So, he knows what to teach the youngsters since he has gained that experience,” he added.

According to Butt, it is an opportunity for Dravid to create the future champions for the Men in Blue.

“I don’t think that there is any pressure (on Dravid). It is an opportunity for him to create future champions of Indian cricket. It is not necessary that everyone will get an opportunity to play in this series. But just spending time with Rahul and sharing his experiences, which is already done with a lot of players in the squad will just enhance their future,” Butt he signed off.