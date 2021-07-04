India captain Mithali Raj shatters huge batting record; BCCI reacts

Mithali Raj on Saturday achieved a huge feat in her already illustrious career. The 38-year-old went past former England's batter Charlotte Edwards to become the leading run-scorer across formats in international cricket.

The Indian skipper and Edwards are the only two women cricketers to have breached the 10,000-run mark in international cricket. As the skipper of Women in Blue, Mithali Raj has scored 6015 runs in 179 games. She is second to Edwards, who has 6728 runs.

BCCI congratulated the Indian skipper for the achievement and took to Twitter for the record for the leading international run-scorer in both men's and women's cricket belong to cricketers from India with Raj joining Sachin Tendulkar.

Mithali Raj achieved this feat against England, where she led the team from the front to avoid a clean sweep in the third ODI. Raj scored an unbeaten 75 to pull off a thrilling win for Team India.

After being named the Player of the Match, Mithali Raj said on Sky Sports: "I never gave up in the middle. It's being in the middle because you can't win the match sitting out in the dugout. I wanted to win the game for the team. I just needed to get the partnership to take it to the last.

"That's something that kept me going through the innings. I knew in the middle overs I could manage the game. When you have young players in the side, you need to guide them along, that's a responsibility."

It was Mithali Raj's 87th half-century donning the blue jersey.