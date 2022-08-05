On third anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, football stadium thrown open

On the third anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir government has thrown open an international-level football stadium in Srinagar. The stadium has been constructed as per the norms of FIFA. The centuries-old Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar has been given a facelift and upgraded to host national and international football tournaments. With a capacity of over 20,000 people, 44 crore rupees have been spent on the stadium. The stadium can hold day and night matches and tournaments.

Kashmir has always been known for football as it’s been the most favourite among the Kashmiri youth. And with the new international-level stadium, it will promote the sport further and the youth will get an international platform in their own city.

“For the youth of Kashmir, Bakshi Stadium has always been a place of dreams for the youth who made it so big in the sport. The upgraded and renovated stadium is handed over to those who love the sport. It was PM Narendra Modi, who had given clear orders that this stadium should be made according to FIFA standards. I am happy that with a cost of 50 crores, we are handing over the stadium to the youth of valley. I am thankful to sports council, and everyone associated. I am hopeful that the youth from Jammu and Kashmir will make India proud. Jammu and Kashmir is becoming a hub of sports,” said Manoj Sinha, LG, Jammu and Kashmir.

The sportspersons in the Kashmir Valley are extremely excited with the opening of this stadium. It has six blocks which will have food courts and many other facilities. The stadium has a special commentary box, VVIP box and dressing hall. The stadium will get natural grass turf and have four floodlights. The Government of India has been pushing for making Jammu and Kashmir a sports hub.

“The better the infrastructure, the better the talent. I am hoping we will have international-level footballers after the opening of this stadium. All the arrangements have been made according to FIFA rules. I am hoping that the passion that the Kashmiri youth have for football will take them to big heights,” said Ishfaq Ahmad, football coach.

Government of India is making all efforts to promote sports in J&K from the last three years. Not only football, but many sports are being started in Kashmir and for this infrastructure is being provided to youth. The government wants to keep the youth away from drugs and other vices.

“It felt extremely great to play on this ground. A lot of people used to play here. And after a long time, we are seeing so many people back in this stadium. Holding international level tournaments here would mean that international sports people will come and they will inspire us to do better," said Mehvish Rashid, a sportsperson.

The youth of the valley says it's one of the best news they have heard in a long time. They are hopeful that the platform provided to them would make sure that they play for international tournaments.

"As a sportsperson, this is the happiest news, the stadium will hold international tournaments. For the players, it’s a great thing that stars we have seen only on TV will be playing on a ground in our city and that will be so inspiring. " said Mohd Ayhan, a sportsperson.

With the opening of this stadium, the government hopes that the youth of the valley will get a new direction.