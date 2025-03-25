The iconic Gabba Stadium in Brisbane is set for demolition following the 2032 Olympic Games, with cricket relocating to a newly built 60,000-capacity stadium in the Victoria Park area.

Advertisment

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli announced the updated Olympic infrastructure plans on Tuesday (March 25), marking a significant decision for cricket's future in the region. The move comes after years of deliberation following Brisbane's successful Olympic bid in 2021.

Cricket Australia (CA) welcomed the certainty provided by the announcement. "This decision gives us clarity on venues and scheduling, ensuring Brisbane continues to host top-tier international and domestic cricket," CA said in a statement, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo. CA, in collaboration with Queensland Cricket, the AFL, and the Brisbane Lions, had strongly advocated for the new stadium in Victoria Park. "Cricket will play a major role in making this investment beneficial for fans and the people of Queensland," the statement continued.

Also Read: How to Watch New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks Live Streaming: Time, Channel & Free Streaming Options

Advertisment

Cricket is set to return to the Olympic stage in the 2028 Los Angeles Games, having last appeared in 1900. If retained for 2032, matches may be hosted at Mackay's Great Barrier Reef Arena and the Gabba, potentially marking the stadium’s final games before demolition. "Wouldn't it be amazing to see the Australian cricket team win gold at an Olympic final? The Gabba's swansong," Crisafulli said.

'Gabba is at end of its life'

Previously, under the Labor government, the Gabba was slated for demolition and reconstruction at a cost of 2.7 billion Australian dollars. However, the plan was scrapped following public backlash over escalating expenses. A scaled-down renovation worth 600 million Australian dollars was considered but ultimately abandoned under the new administration. "The Gabba is at the end of its life," Crisafulli stated. "It hasn’t been well maintained. We need a stadium for the Games and a lasting legacy for AFL and cricket. The choice was between spending billions on temporary facilities or securing a permanent home for these sports."

Advertisment

Queensland Cricket endorsed the new plan, emphasising the clarity it provides for the sport’s future. "The Gabba has been a fantastic venue for cricket for many years, but its challenges are well known. We now have the chance to attract the world’s best cricket events, including ICC tournaments, the Ashes, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and the BBL and WBBL, in a state-of-the-art stadium," said Queensland Cricket CEO Terry Svenson.

Since hosting its first Test in 1931, the Gabba has been a key venue for Australian cricket, witnessing 67 men's Tests and two women's Tests. Traditionally, it marked the beginning of the Australian Test summer, though this role has shifted in recent years. In the upcoming 2025-26 Ashes, Perth will host the opening Test, while Brisbane will stage the second match as a day-night fixture.

(With inputs from agencies)