Parth, a rising star in Indian shooting, has made remarkable strides in his career at a young age. He began his international journey as a 15-year-old, competing in the Junior World Championship. His talent quickly became evident as he secured a silver medal at the 2024 Junior World Cup and a bronze at the Junior Asian Championships in the same year.

His most recent triumph came at the National Games in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, where he won a gold medal in the men’s 10m air rifle event. What makes this victory even more special is that he outperformed seasoned Olympians, including Arjun Babuta, Sandeep Singh, and 2022 senior world champion Rudranksh Patil.

Parth’s journey has been nothing short of inspiring. He made his mark on the junior stage by clinching a gold medal at the Junior World Championship last year, a feat that announced his arrival at the elite level. His transition to the senior category began with the 15th RR Lakshya Cup, setting the stage for greater achievements.

Humble beginnings

Parth's shooting journey began unexpectedly. Originally from Maharashtra, he attended a summer camp in Solapur, Maharashtra, which introduced him to the sport. Initially, shooting was just a hobby for him. He spent about a year and a half practicing casually before deciding to take it up professionally. This decision led him to move to Panvel, where he began training under the guidance of former Olympian Suma Shirur at the Lakshya Shooting Club in Navi Mumbai.

When reflecting on his journey, Parth acknowledges the significant changes shooting has brought to his life. “It’s been around five to six years since I started shooting, and four years since I took it up professionally,” he says. “The sport has not only shaped my career but also improved my mental and physical well-being. It has even helped me in my studies and overall personal development.”

Balancing academics and sports is no easy feat, especially as a 12th-grade student. Parth manages his time meticulously, dedicating three to four hours to training daily while ensuring he studies for at least an hour or two. His school has been highly supportive, accommodating his schedule with attendance relaxations and extra classes whenever needed.

Competing against the best

Winning the gold medal at the National Games by defeating Olympians has given Parth a confidence boost. “It feels really nice to know that I can compete with top shooters and give them a tough fight,” he shares. “It gives me a lot of motivation going forward.”

His mentor, Suma Shirur, has played a crucial role in his development. “She is one of the best coaches in India,” Parth says. “She has supported me in every way—technically, mentally, and emotionally. When I moved from Solapur to Lakshya Shooting Club, she completely transformed my approach to the sport. In short, she changed my life.”

Parth acknowledges that setbacks are a part of the journey. “Suma Ma’am always supports me, regardless of the tournament outcome,” he explains. “If I do well, she tells me to stay on track. If I don’t, she encourages me to keep pushing forward and reminds me that every experience is a learning opportunity.”

Looking ahead, Parth has several crucial competitions lined up. The World Championship in the senior category is scheduled for April, and he is also preparing for the national selection trials from February 8th to 10th, which will determine his spot in the championship team.

Shooting as a sport has gained attention in India, especially after recent international successes. However, Parth believes more needs to be done to popularise it in rural areas. “While the sport is well-established in urban centres, it is not as accessible in rural regions,” he points out. “Shooting clubs and academies should organise summer camps and awareness programs in these areas to encourage young talent.”

Parth’s journey is a testament to his dedication, resilience, and passion for shooting. As he gears up for the next phase of his career, he remains focused on honing his skills and achieving greater milestones on the international stage. With strong support from his family, Parth is well on his way to becoming one of India’s top marksmen.