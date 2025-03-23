With an air of quiet confidence and a steely resolve beneath her soft smile, Pranati Nayak is the epitome of grace and strength. Her expressive eyes reflect an indomitable spirit that has carried her through years of rigorous training and countless competitions. A blend of humility and unwavering determination defines her personality—she is not just an athlete but a symbol of resilience and hard work in Indian gymnastics.

Born on April 6, 1995, in Medinipur, West Bengal, Pranati was drawn to gymnastics at a very young age. Her early years were marked by intense training sessions and sacrifices that many children her age could never fathom. Recognising her potential, her first coach, Minara Begum, provided immense support, even funding her living expenses when she moved to Kolkata in 2003 to train professionally. These early struggles laid the foundation for a career that would eventually take her to the global stage.

Pranati's journey is one of perseverance and breakthroughs. She represented India at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games, as well as the 2014 and 2018 Asian Games. Her determination saw her compete in multiple World Championships, including those in 2014, 2017, and 2019. However, her defining moment came in 2019 when she clinched a bronze medal in the vault at the Asian Gymnastics Championships, making her only the third Indian gymnast to achieve an international medal in this event—following in the footsteps of icons Dipa Karmakar and Aruna Reddy.

In 2020, Pranati received a rare and prestigious opportunity—she was selected to represent India at the Tokyo Olympics. Despite the immense pressure, she held her ground and showcased her talent on one of the biggest sporting stages in the world. While she didn’t secure a medal, her participation itself was a testament to her excellence and dedication to the sport.

The past few years have been a defining period in Pranati's career. At the 37th National Games held in Goa from October 23 to 28, 2023, she dominated the gymnastics floor by securing four gold medals—in individual all-around, vault, balance beam, and uneven bars—along with a silver in floor exercise. This outstanding performance led to her being felicitated by Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who honored her with a cash prize of $26,000 in recognition of her contributions to Indian gymnastics.

Paving way for young gymnasts

Her recent achievements continue to add to her growing legacy. On March 22, 2025, Pranati made India proud yet again by clinching a bronze medal in the women’s vault final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Antalya, Turkey. She scored an impressive average of 13.417, finishing behind American gymnasts Jayla Hang and Claire Pease. This victory marked her first-ever World Cup podium finish, reinforcing her position as one of India’s premier gymnasts on the international stage.

Speaking about her latest win, Pranati shared her excitement, saying, “It is a great feeling to start the year with a medal. It is a good confidence booster for me.” But she isn’t resting on her laurels just yet. “My eyes are now on winning medals at the Asian Championships and World Championships; that's the target for the year,” she added, showcasing her relentless ambition.

Pranati’s recent success isn’t an isolated incident. She had previously won bronze in the vault at the FIG Apparatus World Cup in Cairo before the Paris Olympics, and she became the first Indian gymnast to win two medals at the Asian Championships, earning bronze in both the 2019 and 2022 editions.

Currently training at the Odisha AM/NS Gymnastics High-Performance Centre in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, under the guidance of head coach Ashok Kumar Mishra, Pranati continues to hone her craft.

Her journey from a small-town girl with big dreams to an internationally recognised athlete is an inspiring testament to her hard work and perseverance. Pranati Nayak isn’t just winning medals; she is paving the way for the next generation of gymnasts in India.