India has long celebrated its sports champions, showering them with accolades, government rewards, and sponsorship deals. The country lights up with pride when an athlete clinches an Olympic medal or a world championship title. Their names are etched in history, their journeys narrated as tales of grit and perseverance. However, beyond the glare of victory lies a sombre reality—one that remains largely ignored.

For every Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, or Virat Kohli, there are thousands of athletes who never make it to the podium. Their dedication and sacrifices often go unnoticed, and once their sports careers reach a standstill, they are left stranded, uncertain of their future. This is the unspoken struggle that former badminton champion and renowned coach Pullela Gopichand seeks to address—a call for an exit strategy for athletes who do not make it to the elite level or those who must retire early.

The harsh reality

From the age of six or seven, many young athletes devote their lives to rigorous training. Their childhoods are shaped by the discipline of sports, their youth defined by the pursuit of excellence. They sacrifice academics, social lives, and often financial stability in pursuit of a dream that only a fraction can realise.

But what happens when that dream remains unfulfilled? What becomes of an athlete who, despite years of training and competition, falls short of national or international recognition? Even those who do achieve moderate success find themselves struggling once they exit the competitive scene.

Take the example of Uday Bhan Singh, who represented India in the 1980 Moscow Olmpics. The wrestler dedicated two decades of his life to the sport, winning numerous state championships and competing at national events. However, when he failed to make it to the international stage, he found himself without a clear career path. With no formal education beyond high school and limited job opportunities, he took up a security guard job, struggling to make ends meet.



His story is not unique—it is the reality of countless athletes across India.

Gopichand’s perspective

Pullela Gopichand, India’s esteemed badminton coach and a former All England Open champion, has long been vocal about the need for a structured exit plan for athletes. He lamented the lack of foresight in India’s sports ecosystem, where all attention is directed towards winners while others are left to fend for themselves.

“There is no career transition plan for the majority of athletes. We celebrate success but ignore those who don’t reach the top. Even national and international medallists struggle to find respectable employment,” Gopichand highlighted in a chat with WION.

He proposed an intervention that involves not just sports authorities but also corporations and the government. A structured pathway could include academic scholarships, job placements, skill development programmes, and mentorship opportunities. If India wants to sustain its sporting growth, it must also take responsibility for those who commit their lives to sports without a safety net for the future.

The way forward

The solution lies in a multi-pronged approach. First, educational institutions must provide more flexible learning opportunities for athletes, ensuring they have academic qualifications to fall back on. Second, corporate sectors can be incentivised to employ former athletes, recognising the discipline and leadership skills they bring. Third, government bodies should extend pension plans and retirement benefits not just to top-tier athletes but also to those who have represented the country at various levels.

Additionally, sports academies and federations must begin career counselling early, preparing athletes for life beyond sports, Pullela said. Whether through coaching, sports management, or entrepreneurship, alternatives should be made available.

For a nation aspiring to be a global sports powerhouse, India cannot afford to neglect its athletes once their competitive days are over. An exit strategy is not just a luxury—it is a necessity.

As Gopichand urges, the time for change is now. It is not enough to celebrate champions; we must also support those who dared to dream but could not reach the pinnacle. Only then will India’s sporting future be truly secure.