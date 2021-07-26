Olympics: Watch- Twitter explodes as CUE, the basketball robot, never misses a throw

A basketball-playing robot CUE captured everybody's attention during the men's preliminary round Group B game between the United States and France on Sunday at the Tokyo Olympics as it displayed its skills at halftime.

The 6-foot-10-inch basketball robot has been created by Toyota. It uses sensors on its torso to judge the distance and angle of the basket and uses motorised arms and knees to execute set shots.

The robot wearing jersey No-95 became the talking point of the game with its entertaining style of play. The robot is not a new feature as it had made its debut three years ago.

The robot can't dribble or jump but it can throw some deep winners as it showed off its skill hitting a free throw, a three-pointer and a half-court shot outperforming many star players and stole everybody's heart.

Toyota CUE Basketball Robot That Never Misses A Free Throw

The chances of CUE replacing the US all-star team may not be on the agenda anytime soon but from the looks of it, the US team may have picked a few tips from him during their embarrassing show against France on Sunday.

The star-studded US basketball team led by 11-time NBA all-star Kevin Durant were soundly beaten 83-76 by France which was their first defeat since the 2004 Athens Olympics.

The determined French team came from behind to overpower the US team as the Americans missed their final nine shots. The French team was down 10 points but they came back fiercely in the final quarter to destabilise the US team which had no answers to French fury.

Durant himself had said earlier that the Tokyo Olympics won't be a "cakewalk" as his worst fears came true on Sunday.

Fournier top-scored with 28 points for France as the underrated team stunned the United States.

The USA will take on Iran in their next game on Wednesday while France will clash against the Czech Republic.

(With inputs from Agencies)