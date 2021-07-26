Tokyo Olympics: Coach's wild celebration goes viral after Australian swimmer wins gold - Watch

Dean Boxall, the coach of Australian Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus is now in the headlines for his crazy celebration after the swimmer clinched the gold medal at Tokyo Games. Titmus, nicknamed 'The Terminator', said that she is "trying to contain her emotions" after the race. She further added that "she is over the moon" after winning the medal in the women's 400m freestyle final in 3:56.69 on July 26 (Monday).

However, it was her coach Dean Boxall, who couldn't control his emotions as he went ballistic following Titmus' outstanding win and his celebration grabbed eyeballs and being dubbed as the "mood" of the nation.

The official Twitter account of the Australian Olympic Team shared the footage, where the coach can be seen banging his head, punching the air, ripping off his face mask. "Ariarne's coach Dean Boxall sums it up perfectly!" the caption of the post read. Netizens even called it "Wolverine Vibes" and compared him to WWE legends.

The 20-year-old Ariarne Titmus gave a stunning performance to defeat the United States' five-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky, who had an early lead and held it until the 350m mark when Titmus edged ahead and never looked back.

Ledecky even praised the gold medalist, as she said, "She definitely swam a really smart race. She was really controlled up front. I felt smooth and strong. I looked up at 300 metres and she was right there, so I knew it would be a battle to the end. I didn’t feel like I died or really fell off. She just had a faster final 50m or 75m and got her hand to the wall first."

After the race, Titmus thanked Ledecky and said she wouldn't be here without her as the American set an "incredible standard". She added that in the race she tried to stay as composed but "can't believe" she pulled it off.

She also praised her coach Dean Boxall and said, "He means everything to me. Coming into this race we knew what we had to do. "We didn't discuss what I wanted to do in the pool. It was more of a 'have fun' moment. We practised this for so long. I just knew what I had to do when I got out there."