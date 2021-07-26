Tokyo Olympics: Three athletes among 16 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, confirm organisers

Tokyo Olympics organisers, in their daily Coronavirus (COVID-19) update on Monday, reported 16 new Games-related cases, including three athletes. However, it has been confirmed that all three athletes are not residents of the Olympic Village. Among the remaining 13 cases, four are contractors and a member was part of the organising committee. Eight games-related officials have also been infected, out of which one was staying at the village. As soon as the cases were detected, the athletes and seven Games-concerned personnel were put under the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

As per Kyodo News, the total number of COVID-19 cases since July 1 have surged to 148. Also note that the number of infections compiled by the organisers since July 1, does not include the numbers announced by the central and local governments.

It is imperative to note that the Tokyo 2020 games are being held without fans and athletes are kept under tight quarantine to control the spread of COVID-19 infections, however, the cases have shot up in recent weeks, with the host city Tokyo recording 1,763 cases on Sunday.

Previously, the Tokyo Olympics organisers confirmed the first COVID infection of an athlete after competing at an event when Dutch rower Finn Florijn tested positive after finishing in his heat at the Games on Friday.

The Czech Republic, the USA, Chile, South Africa and the Netherlands are among other contingents that have been hit by COVID-19 after landing in Tokyo. The Czech Republic is inquiring into possible health safety protocol violations by its contingent after four athletes tested positive and forced withdrawals from beach volleyball and road cycling events.

The organisers are taking necessary steps to control the spread as they have mandated frequent testing, restricted movements and wearing masks by athletes. However, the athletes are allowed to briefly take off their masks on the podium for 30 seconds for a photo opportunity.