Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar arrested in wrestler murder case: Reports

Two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar has been arrested in Punjab in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a wrestler. The wrestler was arrested by a team of Delhi Police on Saturday.

According to Dainik Jagran, Sushil Kumar was arrested along with Ajay Kumar, considered to be his right-hand man and are being brought to Delhi for interrogation.

Wrestler Sagar Rana had died after they were allegedly assaulted by Sushil Kumar and other wrestlers on May 4 night, at the stadium premises in New Delhi. Two of Rana's friends, Sonu and Amit Kumar, were injured due to the alleged assault.

Sushil and Ajay Kumar went missing after the incident after which Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the wrestler's whereabouts.

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR in the case under sections 302 (murder), 308 (culpable homicide), 365 (kidnapping), 325 (causing grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Non-bailable warrants had been issued by Delhi Police and they had also issued a lookout notice for the wrestler.

The FIR also includes 88 (Disobedience to order by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections under the Arms Act.