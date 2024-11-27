New Delhi, India

Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia has been handed a four-year ban for refusing to take a dope test during the selection trials for the national team. The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) confirmed the ban on Tuesday (Nov 26) having provisionally suspended the wrestler in April this year. This comes as a major setback for the wrestler as the ban will likely end his pursuit of the Asian Games while also hampering his dreams of winning another Olympic medal.

Advertisment

Bajrang suspended for four years

Bajrang successfully appealed against the provisional suspension, with NADA’s Anti-Disciplinary Doping Panel (ADDP) revoking it on May 31, pending a formal notice of charge. NADA served a formal notice on June 23. After written submissions from Bajrang and hearings held on Sep 20 and Oct 4, the ADDP ruled to enforce a four-year ineligibility period starting 23 April 2024.

During the national trials in April, the 30-year-old wrestler refused to give his urine sample, thereby violating the code of doping conduct. He was initially handed the provisional ban but now faces action after the issue was raised by the ADDP. The suspension stems from a violation of Article 10.3.1 of NADA’s Anti-Doping Rules.

Advertisment

ALSO READ | Javier Mascherano re-unites with Lionel Messi as new coach of Inter Miami

“Needless to say on account of the lifting of the provisional suspension for the period from 31.05.2024 to 21.06.2024 shall not be credited into the total period of ineligibility of four years,” the ADDP said in its release.

This will be a huge setback for Bajrang, who missed qualification for the Paris Olympics due to the provisional ban and poor form in the national trials. However, he was still considered a capable candidate to win a medal at the 2026 Asian Games, but the latest ban will all but end his dream. He had won a bronze medal in the 65kg men’s category at the Tokyo Olympics.