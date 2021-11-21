Ole Sacked! Manchester United confirm Solskjaer exit after Watford defeat

The Premier League club Manchester United confirmed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager. The decision to sack Ole, which was expected as per the media reports, comes immediately after an embarrassing 4-1 defeat against Watford on Saturday (November 20) and an overall dismal season so far.

In a statement, the elite club wrote that Ole will always be a 'legend' at Manchester United. The statement further read: "It is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success."

The club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season, till then, Michael Carrick will take charge of the team for forthcoming games.

However, Ole had signed a new three-year deal in July (extension until 2024) but now leaving after the club lost five of their last seven league games, including defeats by Aston Villa, Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester City.

The season so far has been below average for the club as currently they are placed at seventh in the Premier League. The arrival of Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo in August didn't help the club as after a good start to the campaign they have slipped in the standings after 12 games, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.

United have not won the Premier League since Alex Ferguson's last season in charge in 2013 when he led them to the title for the 13th time in his reign at Old Trafford.

Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager.



Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 21, 2021 ×

"Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family," the statement issued by the club read.