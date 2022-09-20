Official suspended after kabaddi players served food kept in toilet in Uttar Pradesh

In a horrific case of sheer negligence, young kabaddi players were served food kept in a toilet during a state-level U-16 tournament in India's Uttar Pradesh. The issue came to light after a video went viral on social media where players can be seen taking food from trays kept on a toilet floor at the Dr B R Ambedkar stadium in Saharanpur.

As per reports, the incident took place on September 16 when hundreds of junior kabaddi players arrived at the stadium for the sub-junior championship. The arrangements for the players' stay and their food were made at the stadium. However, the players complained of unhygienic and sub-standard meals.

In the video which has gone viral, players can be seen taking rice and puris (Indian fried flat bread) from utensils kept inside a toilet. Some of them alleged the rice was raw and undercooked while others also complained of having to wait for hours in long queues for the 'sub-standard' food.

The Uttar Pradesh government sprung into action after the video went viral on social media and the regional sports office of Sharanpur, Animesh Saxena was suspended. Akhilesh Kumar, the district magistrate of Saharanpur, has ordered a probe into the matter.

The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi Association had organised the state-level sub-junior girls' competition in Saharanpur. As per reports, over 300 players from across the state had arrived at the stadium for the competition. They were expecting proper hygienic meals at the stadium but were served from the toilet in gross negligence.

As per Hindustan Times, Saxena, the regional sports officer claimed the teams arrived for the tournament on September 15 and he had directed the cooks at the stadium to not serve the players the previous day's leftover food on September 16. Saxena said it was the leftover food from the other day which was kept inside the toilet to ensure it is not mixed up with the fresh food.