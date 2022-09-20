Lithuania's Aleksandr Sorokin runs 319.6 km in 24 hours to set new world record

Lithuanian ultramarathon runner Aleksandr Sorokin set a new world record by running a stunning 319.614 kilometres in 24 hours at the IAU 24-hour European Championships. Sorokin smashed his own record by nearly ten kilometres during the competition in Verona, Italy.

The 40-year-old, who interestingly, started running only in 2013 with an aim to lose weight, had set a world record last year by running a whopping 309.399 km in a single day. He had broken the "untouchable" record of 303.506 km held by Greek legend Yiannis Kouros.

Sorokin was unstoppable at the IAU 24-hour European Championships once again this year and went on to cover a distance of over 319 km at an average pace of 4:30 minutes per km.

Poland's Andrzej Piotrowski (301.858 km) finished second while Italy's Marco Visiniti finished third in the race by covering a distance of 288.437km in the two-day event which was held on September 17-18.

Sorokin took to social media to react to his elusive feat and called it a tiring experience. However, the 40-year-old insisted he was filled with excitement as he thanked fans for their support. "I'm very tired, however, I'm double excited. Very, very thankful for your support, I really felt it," Sorokin wrote in a post on Instagram.

Sorokin, a former kayaker, had started running to lose weight in 2013 and was weighing 100 kg at the time. However, being overweight didn't deter the Lithuanian ultramarathon runner, who nearly covered the distance of his entire country in 24 hours last week.

"I began running to get in shape when I weighed 100 kg. At the time I wasn’t playing any sports, just drinking and smoking a lot. Then I just began running. The thing about running is you can do more than you think you are capable of," Sorokin had told The Independent.