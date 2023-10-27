Former England player and commentator David Llyod has highlighted a key factor in his team’s poor performance in the ODI World Cup. England are on the brink of exit in the ODI World Cup after their eight-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka on Thursday (Oct 26). According to Llyod, England’s lack of preparations on Indian soil was the key factor in his side’s poor show.

What was the key factor?

"When you look at the squad I thought 'This is tasty, they're going to be a real powerhouse' but it just hasn't happened," Lloyd told talkSPORT.

"They've had a chronic lack of form, but I don't know how you get better at any sport sat down. I think you've got to play it.

"They haven't played enough, they weren't prepared for India. It's totally different in India than playing in England with the pitches, the culture and so on," said Lloyd.

The defending champions have been troubled with injuries with Ben Stokes not playing in the first few matches while Reece Topley was ruled out with injury. The team did not have the best preparations heading into the tournament and paid a big price for the lack of firepower.

England were bowled out for 156 in just 33.2 overs with Ben Stokes being the top scorer with 43 runs. With no herculean run chase on offer, Sri Lanka hit the target in 25.4 overs as Pathum Nissanka (unbeaten 77) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (65) stitched an unbeaten 137-run stand to win the match.

David Willey scalped two wickets during his spell but other senior bowlers did not give competition, handing Sri Lanka an easy win. This also helped them boost their NRR with close competition for the semifinals expected.

With chances of making the semis very slim, England will look to get the best possible result from their remaining four matches.

They will play hosts India on Sunday in Lucknow while Australia and Pakistan also await them in their remaining matches.