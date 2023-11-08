ODI World Cup 2023: Who can miss out on the Champions Trophy 2025 qualification? | Know More

With the final round of matches in the ODI World Cup all set teams will look to end the tournament on high while aspirations are still high. With the race for the semifinals being a three-way tussle, teams below New Zealand, Pakistan, and Afghanistan are fighting for a place in the Champions Trophy. As things stand England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands are fighting for a place in the Champion Trophy in 2025. Australia lock up a semi-final spot 🔒



Announced at the midway point of the ODI World Cup, teams finishing in the top seven are all set to secure automatic qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy. This has resulted in teams fighting for a place in the top seven despite missing out on the top four. Currently, the top six in the league phase have been decided and have secured qualification for the tournament in 2025 including giant-killers Afghanistan.

Currently, the trio of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands are on four points each while having negative Net Run Rates (NRR). England are bottom of the table with two points from seven matches and need a favour to make the top seven.

England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands are fighting for the last automatic spot to secure qualification. Before the Netherlands contest against England, the former stands in pole position to make the top seven if they win their remaining two matches. Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have one match in hand which could see them attain a maximum of six points compared to the Netherlands’ eight. England on the other hand can attain six points at maximum if they win their remaining two matches.

England scenario

England should beat the Netherlands and Pakistan and attain six points

Bangladesh, Netherlands and Sri Lanka lose their final league match

Bangladesh scenario

Bangladesh should beat the Australia in their final league match

England, Netherlands and Sri Lanka lose their final league match or do not attain better NRR at six points each

Sri Lanka scenario

Sri Lanka should beat the New Zealand in their final league match

Bangladesh, Netherlands and the Netherlands lose their final league match or do not attain better NRR at six points each

Netherlands scenario

Beat England and India and get to eight points to secure qualification

Heavy defeats for Sri Lanka, England and the Netherlands in their final league match if Netherlands lose to England