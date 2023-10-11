ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill arrives in Ahmedabad ahead of Pakistan clash

Star batter Shubman Gill has arrived in Ahmedabad ahead of India’s ODI World Cup contest against Pakistan on Saturday (Oct 14). Gill, out of the Indian team due to dengue was hospitalised in Chennai and was advised not to travel to Delhi for India’s second World Cup contest against Afghanistan on Wednesday. However, it is still thought that Gill won’t play the World Cup match as he is yet to be match-fit against the arch-rivals Pakistan.

Gill arrives in Ahmedabad

While the Indian team was playing against Afghanistan on Wednesday, Gill arrived in Ahmedabad to prepare for the clash. Gill spent a night at the Kaurvery Hospital in Chennai and returned to the hotel before taking the flight to Ahmedabad. It was advised by the doctors that Gill was good enough to take a flight to Ahmedabad as he could not fly to Delhi with his teammates because his platelet count was low and a flight journey was not advisable.

The rest of the Indian team is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad on Thursday evening as they prepare for the crunch clash. The team’s press conference takes place on Friday with a brief practice session scheduled for Thursday. The team will train with a full warm-up session on Friday, which will give a clear idea of how fit Gill will be.

It is thought that team management is not willing to take any risk with Gill, but will explore any opportunities if he trains on Friday. However, with no rush to get him back in the team, Ishan Kishan and skipper Rohit Sharma are likely to continue as the openers. India are expected to go unchanged from their winning combination against Australia and Afghanistan but could explore the possibility of using Ravichandran Ashwin.

What happened on Wednesday?

Skipper Rohit Sharma was at his sensational best on Wednesday (Oct 11) as he led India to back-to-back wins in the ODI World Cup. Breaking records left, right and centre, Rohit registered the fastest hundred for India in the ODI World Cup while also breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most tons. His blistering innings saw India chase down 273 runs target with 15 overs to spare to beat Afghanistan by eight wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Chasing 273, Rohit had a no-nonsense approach that saw him take on the opposition bowlers from the start. In the first 10 overs, India scored 94 runs to put Afghanistan on the mat from the start 30 balls to complete his fifty. He along with Ishan Kishan (47) stitched a partnership of 156 runs for the opening wicket that laid the foundation for the win.

