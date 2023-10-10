Pakistan have registered back-to-back wins in the ODI World Cup as Abdullah Shafique (113) and Mohammad Rizwan (unbeaten 134) led the charge against Sri Lanka, chasing a massive 345-run target at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, India. The contest played on Tuesday (Oct 10) saw the Pakistan duo register tons that paved the way for the 1992 champions to register consecutive wins.

Sri Lanka on the other hand have endured a tough start and have lost both their opening matches at the ODI World Cup.

This is also the record chase in a World Cup game, having surpassed Ireland’s tally from 2011 vs England.

Pakistan ride high

Pakistan won the contest by six wickets as Shafique and Rizwan proved instrumental in the monster chase. On his World Cup debut, Shafique scored 113 which consisted of three sixes and 10 fours, while Rizwan played 134-run knock that consisted of three sixes and eight fours. His innings is the joint-third best in a successful run chase in the World Cup alongside former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming.

This is a record run chase in a World Cup match as they surpassed Ireland’s win against England in 2011. Ireland chased 329 vs England, but the tally was surpassed by Pakistan to underline their credentials as contenders for the World title.

Record Run Chase in World Cup history

Team Total Opponent Edition Ireland 329/7 England 2011 Bangladesh 322/4 Scotland 2015 Bangladesh 322/3 West Indies 2019 Sri Lanka 313/7 Zimbabwe 1992 Sri Lanka 312/1 England 2015

Apart from Shafique and Rizwan, Saud Shakeel (31) and Iftikhar Ahmed (22) contributed to Pakistan’s winning charge.

There were a staggering 26 extra runs in the innings, underlining Sri Lanka’s sloppiness on the field. Dilshan Madushanka ended with two scalps while Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana got one wicket each.

Earlier, Sri Lanka were flying high on tons from Kusal Mendis (122) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (108) as they posted 344/9 in their 50 overs.

Pathum Nissanka also contributed to the team’s excellent run with the bat as he scored 51 before falling victim to Shadab Khan. For Pakistan, Hasan scalped four wickets with Haris Rauf getting two.

Pakistan will next take on India in the ODI World Cup high-voltage contest on Saturday (Oct 14) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They have never beaten India in the ODI World Cup in seven meetings and will look to break the duck on Saturday. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will look to bounce back against Australia when they meet the five-time champions on Monday.

