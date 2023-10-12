ODI World Cup 2023: Quinton de Kock dazzles with bat against Australia to bring back-to-back tons
Having announced his retirement after the ODI World Cup, Quinton de Kock had a statement to make heading into the tournament. After scoring 100 against Sri Lanka he continued his impressive run with a 109-run knock against the Aussies. He needed 90 deliveries to complete the ton against a resolute Australian bowling attack.
South Africa veteran star Quinton de Kock has taken the ODI World Cup with as he smashed back-to-back hundreds in the tournament on Thursday (Oct 12). Playing in his second match at the ODI World Cup, de Kock added another ton against Australia in Lucknow, having already scored 100 vs Sri Lanka in their tournament opener. The Proteas are now looking to bank on the excellent start as they try to win back-to-back matches at the ongoing ODI World Cup.
Back to back centuries for Quinton de Kock in #CWC23 🤩@mastercardindia Milestones 🏏#CWC23 #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/Dc6eBS65w4— ICC (@ICC) October 12, 2023
De Kock dazzles again
