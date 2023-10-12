ugc_banner

ODI World Cup 2023: Quinton de Kock dazzles with bat against Australia to bring back-to-back tons

Lucknow, India Oct 12, 2023

ODI World Cup 2023: Quinton de Kock dazzles with bat against Australia to bring back-to-back tons

Having announced his retirement after the ODI World Cup, Quinton de Kock had a statement to make heading into the tournament. After scoring 100 against Sri Lanka he continued his impressive run with a 109-run knock against the Aussies. He needed 90 deliveries to complete the ton against a resolute Australian bowling attack.

South Africa veteran star Quinton de Kock has taken the ODI World Cup with as he smashed back-to-back hundreds in the tournament on Thursday (Oct 12). Playing in his second match at the ODI World Cup, de Kock added another ton against Australia in Lucknow, having already scored 100 vs Sri Lanka in their tournament opener. The Proteas are now looking to bank on the excellent start as they try to win back-to-back matches at the ongoing ODI World Cup.

De Kock dazzles again

Having announced his retirement after the ODI World Cup, De Kock had a statement to make heading into the tournament. After scoring 100 against Sri Lanka he continued his impressive run with a 109-run knock against the Aussies. He needed 90 deliveries to complete the ton against a resolute Australian bowling attack.

