ODI World Cup 2023: PCB open to neutral venue after Sri Lanka emerges as another potential option - Report

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) stand on playing in India for ODI World Cup took another twist on Thursday after the latest report. According to a report from Asian News International (ANI), PCB wants its cricket team to play in Sri Lanka or Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup with their stand still not clear. The stand of Pakistan came into the limelight after India refused to play in Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023.

“Yes, we are thinking that we will not travel to India for World Cup matches if BCCI didn’t send their team to Pakistan for Asia Cup. We want Sri Lanka or Bangladesh to host our matches, we want to play there, and not in India,” a PCB source told ANI.

ICC clear air on Bangladesh option

After reports from ESPNcricinfo on Wednesday, Pakistan is exploring the option of using Bangladesh as a neutral venue for the ODI World Cup. According to the report, Bangladesh possesses perfect conditions similar to India and could help organise Pakistan’s matches.

However, International Cricket Council (ICC) officials said that Bangladesh was not an option for the showpiece event as a neutral venue. There were no discussions in the recently concluded ICC meetings on using Bangladesh as the neutral venue while India are exploring the option of using a neutral venue for the Asia Cup 2023 where Pakistan is the host.

"Bangladesh was not discussed at all at the Board meeting and full backing for the event [World Cup] in India was given by the Board. We're focused on that," an ICC official told Cricbuzz on Wednesday.

Earlier, Wasim had said that Pakistan might end up playing their 2023 World Cup matches at a neutral venue instead of India.

“I don’t think that Pakistan will play their World Cup matches in India. I think their matches will also be held at a neutral venue just like India’s Asia Cup matches,” Wasim told a local news channel.

The ODI World Cup will begin in India on October 5 with the final likely to take place on November 19. The final of the competition is likely to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

