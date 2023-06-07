ODI World Cup 2023: PCB chief Najam Sethi warns ICC bosses, says 'Pakistan doesn't want to play in Ahmedabad'

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi has warned the International Cricket Council (ICC) bosses about his team’s stance in the ODI World Cup in the coming winter. According to the latest reports, Sethi has warned ICC bosses that his country won’t play at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad until they are forced to play in the knockouts. The winter edition of the ODI World Cup is likely to start on October 5. Pakistan not to play in Ahmedabad? "Sethi has conveyed to Barclay and Allardice that Pakistan doesn't want its matches to be scheduled in Ahmedabad unless it is a knock-out game like the final. He requested ICC to schedule their games in Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata if national team gets clearance from the Pakistan government to travel to India for the global event scheduled in October and November," a senior PCB source said according to PTI.

ICC General Manager Geoff Alardice and Barclay recently traveled to Pakistan to seek assurance on their participation in the ODI World Cup. Currently, the PCB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are in hot water over the organization of the Asia Cup. India will not travel to Pakistan for the tournament while the idea of a hybrid model has been proposed to carry the smooth passage of the Asia Cup.

"Sethi pointed out that it was unfair that Pakistan should get a lesser share of the ICC revenues in the new cycle compared to Australia and England. Sethi argued that Australia and England regularly get to play bilateral series with India and their players also take part in the Indian Premier League which means extra revenues for the two boards from the IPL management," the source added.

ALSO READ | WTC Final: Virat Kohli hopes for another Rohit Sharma century at the Oval PCB at fight with ICC As things stand, the PCB chief is also unhappy about the revenue share Pakistan will get from the ICC tournaments after the latest meeting. Pakistan is to get a share lower than Australia and England while India will get the majority share in the revenue which ICC will gain in its upcoming tournaments.

On the flip side, the Asia Cup model is still in limbo as the Asia Cricket Council (ACC) is set to finalise the venues in the coming days. The ACC is headed by the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and will have a big say in the outcome when the Asia Cup venues will be decided.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE