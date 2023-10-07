ODI World Cup 2023: Pat Cummins downplays India's spin attack, says 'batters will have their own plans'

Australia skipper Pat Cummins has opened up on his team’s tactics as they prepare for the crunch clash against India in the ODI World Cup on Sunday (Oct 8) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Cummins will look to put behind the recent disappointments against India while insisting his team has plans to counter the opposition. India are expected to play with three spinners which could be a big headache for Australia.

Cummins commits to plan vs India

“It's no doubt helpful playing a lot here, not only for Australia but IPL. I've probably played more white-ball cricket in India than I have in Australia over the last 10 years, so it's conditions we know really well. And I think the positive thing is that we've played some really good one-day cricket against India over here over the last few years so we can draw back on that,” said Cummins.

India skipper Rohit Sharma on the eve of the clash in Chennai spoke on the team’s plan where he hinted at making use of three spinners. If this is the case, the Men in Blue could make use of Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep, and Ravindra Jadeja in the same Playing XI.

“Yeah, they're a good bowling lineup, especially here in home conditions. So, they're going to be challenging. The good thing is we've played them a lot. So, our batters will have their plans. And again, we've had success against them a few times. They've bowled well against us a few times as well,” Cummins added.

India and Australia recently squared off in a three-match ODI series, where the home side emerged victorious 2-1. India are expected to be without Shubman Gill who is suffering from dengue and has not trained with the side. His availability remains a big issue for Team India despite having notable players as back-up. It is understood, that if Gill is not available, Ishan Kishan will open with skipper Rohit while there will be room for either Suryakumar Yadav or Shreyas Iyer in the Playing XI.

