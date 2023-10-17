Pakistan cricket team have reportedly avoided training on Tuesday (Oct 17) before their ODI World Cup clash against Australia as players are suffering from viral infections. According to several news agencies, players in the camp are affected by the viral and were not able to take to the field during their training session. A trio of big-name players are not well and did not take the optional training session as they prepare for the key clash.

Babar, Afridi not well

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is not in the best conditions as faces a race against time for the Australia clash to be 100 percent ready. He has been affected with viral after traveling to Bengaluru from Ahmedabad on Sunday while a few other stars are also not in the best conditions. Shaheen Shah Afridi was unwell and recently recovered from a fever. He was not at his 100 percent in the India match but did manage to take the field considering the magnitude of the match.

The treatment table also saw star opener Abdullah Shafique miss out on optional training as he too is suffering from viral infections. His availability could be a major miss for Pakistan having scored a hundred on his World Cup debut against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan stumble against India

Pakistan stumbled against India in the World Cup match on Saturday, having won their opening two matches against Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. Rohit Sharma’s men put a spanner in the work for Babar and his side that saw India extend their lead to 8-0 against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup. The Men in Blue bowled Pakistan out for 191 before winning the match by seven wickets.

Babar’s side would now look to bounce back from their defeat against India with a positive result on Friday. Australia on the other hand have faced problems of their own having lost their opening two matches. However, they avoided defeat on Monday, beating Sri Lanka by five wickets in Lucknow.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE