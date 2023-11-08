ODI World Cup 2023: Nasser Hussain highlights key factor in Jos Buttler's poor form after Eng's horror show

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has pin-pointed a key factor in Jos Buttler’s drop in form as he struggles with both bat and leadership issues at the ODI World Cup in India. Buttler, leading England with huge expectations has seen his side with huge deep in form as they have lost six matches in the global tournament. According to Hussain, the team’s performance has been the key reason why he has been struggling with form at the ODI World Cup.

Hussain highlights key factor

“When the team’s performance is going in the wrong direction, it weighs you down [as a captain]."

"It inspires some but at the moment, the way the white-ball team is playing is weighing Buttler down and it is affecting his batting,” said Hussain while speaking to Sky Sports.

So far in the tournament, Buttler has scored 43, 20, 9, 15, 8, 10, 1, and 5 which has been a clear reflection of his form. With 111 runs in eight innings, he has not fired at all in the ODI World Cup while averaging 14. England’s only victory in the tournament came against minnows Bangladesh while they were comprehensively beaten by Afghanistan.

Their last defeat to Australia ended their semifinal hopes with them facing a tough battle to make the top seven. A place in the top seven will see them reach the Champions Trophy 2025 which will be hosted by Pakistan. However, as things stand it will be a tough task as they stay rooted to the foot of the league standings.

England will have to beat the Netherlands in their penultimate match of the league stage with a win keeping them in the hunt for a place in the Champions Trophy. As things stand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the Netherlands, and England are fighting for a place in the Champions Trophy with only one making it through.