ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Kaif warns India before showpiece event, says 'team is not looking strongest'

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has issued a stern warning to Team India as they prepare for the ODI World Cup in October. Kaif on Wednesday, August 2 claimed India don’t have a strong squad for the World Cup as they struggle with a string of first-team player injuries. The two-time ODI World Cup champions are sweating on the fitness of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer while Rishabh Pant is all but ruled out. In only positive, Jasprit Bumrah is fit and will lead the Indian team for the Ireland tour before the ODI World Cup.

Kaif makes big claim

"At the moment the team is not looking the strongest on paper as it is missing key players including K L Rahul, Pant, Iyer and the biggest factor is Bumrah," Kaif said while addressing the press in an event in Delhi.

"The players who are injured, India's chances in the World Cup will depend a lot on that (their comeback). Bumrah is coming now after a long injury lay-off and we will get an idea about how fit he is. India need a fully fit Bumrah to do well in the World Cup at home.”

Team India are one of the strong contenders to win the ODI World Cup but will have to keep a close eye on player injuries. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are likely to miss the Asia Cup as they are still nursing their progress from injury.

Bumrah key to India’s success?

Bumrah’s recovery on the flip side comes as a big boost for Rohit Sharma and his team with him all fit to face Ireland. The Indian team before heading to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup will be in Ireland for three T20Is with Bumrah leading the side. According to Kaif, India won’t win the World Cup if Bumrah is not available and considers him a key element in the Indian team.

"If Bumrah doesn't play we will lose like we did in Asia Cup T20 and 2022 T20 World Cup. We don't have his backup,” added Bumrah.

India will start their Asia Cup campaign on September 2 against Pakistan while they will begin their World Cup showdown against Australia on Sunday, October 8.

