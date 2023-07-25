ODI World Cup 2023: Kapil Dev terms India 'favourites' for title, but raises concerns over fitness

Legendary former India captain Kapil Dev has termed Rohit Sharma’s men as favourite for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India as they prepare to add more trophies to their already impressive cabinet. Kapil on Tuesday, July 25 spoke on the Indian team’s approach while terming them favourites before any bigger International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament. He also spoke on the fitness issue of the team and warned them to necessary precautions.

Kapil terms India favourites

"I don't know how it will pan out. They are yet to announce the team for the World Cup. India will always enter a tournament as favourites as it has been the case for a long time," Kapil said while in conversation with PTI.

India will be one of the favourites alongside Australia and defending champions England to win the World Cup that will get underway on October 5. Rohit Sharma will be tasked to take the Indian team home and could become just the third captain to lead the nation to a World Cup win after Kapil and MS Dhoni.

"It's all about how the team comes to terms with the expectations from all sides. We have won a World Cup at home, and I am sure the team, whoever gets selected, can do it again. A World Cup is coming in four years, and I hope the players will be fully prepared," Kapil added.

Kapil led India to the 1983 World Cup saw the country lift the prize asset at the expense of then world champions West Indies. Kapil’s army beat West Indies by 43 runs in the final and scripted history.

Fitness concerns

The 64-year-old however was concerned about the fitness regime and hopes there are not many complications as games will come thick and fast.

"My time was different as we hardly played so much cricket. Now, these players are playing some 10 months of cricket. So, managing your body is important to keep away from injuries. Everybody's body is different and they would require individual plans to preserve their fitness," the former skipper added.

India will start their World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad. The final of the ODI World Cup will take place on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium with India hoping to add a third ODI World Cup title and first since 2011.

