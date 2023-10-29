ODI World Cup 2023: India deliver final KNOCKOUT blow to England in Lucknow, win by 100 runs
Knowing a defeat would end their semifinal bid, England needed to chase 230 to stay in contention for the slightest chance. However, like the rest of the campaign, England's batting failed to deliver and they were all out for 129. Liam Livingstone was the top scorer with 27 runs for the English side with their star batters like Joe Root (0) and Ben Stokes (0) failing to deliver for the side.
Rohit Sharma’s Team India delivered the final knockout blow to defending champions England on Sunday (Oct 29) in the ODI World Cup with a resounding 100-run win in Lucknow. On the brink of exit already, England are now officially out of the race for the semifinals of the ODI World Cup having been bowled out for 129 in 34.5 overs. The win also sees India return to the top of the league standings with a place in the semifinals all but sealed with three matches to go.
Undefeated India go to the top of the #CWC23 points table with their sixth successive win in the tournament 👊#INDvENG 📝: https://t.co/sLTTWYaH8H pic.twitter.com/ZqjSAJ7NBL— ICC (@ICC) October 29, 2023
England out of the semifinals race
Jonny Bairstow (14) and Dawid Malan (16) gave a 30-run stand for the opening wicket but after their wickets, it was another meteoric collapse for the champions. For India, Mohammed Shami ended with figures of (22/4).
