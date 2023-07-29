ODI World Cup 2023: ICC team in India for venue inspection; to visit all 12 stadiums

The International Cricket Council (ICC) reconnaissance team has arrived in India for the inspection of all the ODI World Cup venues with the marquee event set to start in little over two months. The ICC team will inspect all the venues for the ODI World Cup along with the venues for the warm-up matches. The team will consisting of security, events, and broadcast experts, has already started their assessment of the venues.

The reconnaissance team started their inspection with Wankhede Stadium, one of the venues for the semifinal, and landed in Ahmedabad. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be an important venue for the tournament as it will host the opening match on October 5 and the World Cup final on November 19. The team had a satisfactory experience at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and were pleased with the preparations for the big event.

"They are extremely happy with our planning; the only thing left to address from our side is the ticketing issue. We have called an Apex Council meeting on Monday to decide on pricing, and we will inform the BCCI accordingly," said Amol Kale, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president.

The team was also in South India recently and kept an eye on three venues including the Chepauk in Chennai on July 26, Trivandrum Stadium (the venue for the warm-up games) on July 27, and the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The ICC team was satisfied with the preparations for the World Cup and has given the green light for the venues to host the matches.

"They seemed satisfied with our facilities. We look forward to hearing from them if they have anything in mind. They will write to us," said a Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) official about Chepauk.

The team suggested a few modifications for the corporate boxes and player areas at the Trivandrum ground.

The ODI World Cup will start on Thursday, October 5 as defending champions England take on New Zealand in a repeat of the last edition's final. The Indian team will take guards on Sunday, October 8 against Australia in Chennai while they will take on Pakistan on Sunday, October 15 (as things stand).

